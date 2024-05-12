"There is no credibility of Kejriwal": Giriraj Singh slams Delhi CM

PATNA: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is afraid and is not a man of his word.

"Kejriwal is scared and has just come out on parole from jail...Arvind Kejriwal is the name of a person who didn't stick to his words when Ram Mandir was in dispute, he used to say that I wouldn't go to the place that was built after demolishing a mosque, but then he became a Ram devotee, Hanuman devotee, but he is neither a Ram devotee nor a Hanuman devotee, he is a power devotee," Giriraj Singh lashed out.

The BJP leader further slammed saying that Kejriwal should not act as PM Modi's advisor, adding that as long as the people of the country want PM Modi, he will give direction to the country, "Even after 2029, if the people of the country want, Narendra Modi will remain there," he added.

Pointing out Kejriwal's reliability, he said, "There is no credibility of Kejriwal. Even Anna Hazare has disowned him and no longer considers him as his student."

Meanwhile, a day after his release, Kejriwal visited Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place in Delhi and held a roadshow in the national capital along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He also held a press conference at the party office in Delhi on Saturday and attacked the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal questioned the fulfilment of "Modi's guarantee" as he pointed out the possibility of PM Modi's retirement as he will turn 75 in September this year.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will vote on May 25, the sixth of the seven-phase nationwide polling.