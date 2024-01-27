There is a conspiracy to arrest me, topple my govt: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that there is a conspiracy to arrest him and topple his government.

He also claimed that ‘Operation Lotus’ has been launched in Delhi.



Kejriawal said, “Recently they (BJP) contacted our seven MLAs of Delhi and said ‘we will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that we will make the AAP MLAs defect. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. We are talking to other AAP MLAs also. After that we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also join. Will give (you) Rs 25 crore and ticket to contest the elections’.”



On his X handle, Kejriwal further shared, “Although he (the BJP functionary) claims that he has contacted 21 AAP MLAs but as per our information, he has contacted only seven MLAs so far and all of them refused (the proposal).”



Aam Aadmi Party alleged that ‘Operation Lotus’ is not being done for the first time. “The BJP runs Operation Lotus to bring down elected governments in the non-BJP-ruled states. They buy MLAs and threaten them with CBI and ED to bring down the elected governments,” an AAP leader charged.



The AAP leader added that they (BJP) intend to arrest Arvind Kejriwal in fake charges of the alleged liquor scam through the ED and after that, they will try to intimidate AAP legislators by offering money to bring down the elected government in Delhi with an aim to form a government.



Kejriwal in his message on X wrote: “This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam, but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not get any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly supporting us. This time also these people will fail in their nefarious design.”

