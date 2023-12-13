The real game begins now, says KTR on Congress guarantees

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress fooled people by making impractical promises and remarked that the real game for its government starts now.

In an informal chat with media persons, he slammed the Congress for not doing the financial calculations after making the promises.

"Do you calculate and then make promises, or you make promises and then do the math,” he asked while referring to reports that the Congress government is collecting data relating to finances to implement six guarantees given in the recently held elections.

"Let's see how the government will run now,” he said while alleging that the Congress fooled people by making impossible promises.

He asked what happened to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's promise to waive Rs 2 lakh loans within two days of coming to power. He also asked what happened to the guarantee that in the first Cabinet meeting the six guarantees will be given Constitutional validity.

KTR, as the leader is known, said that there was never any discussion on finances in the previous Congress governments.

"We submitted PAC and CAG reports every year. We released a white paper on finances every year," he said.

The BRS leader mentioned the Congress leaders are now saying that they were given the state after piling up the debts. He said the Governor would state the same in her speech in the Assembly. “An MLA says that 45,000 jobs will be provided in his constituency. How will he give? There are many guarantees given. They should know the burden when they are in government,” he said.