Three minors ‘gangraped' in Jharkhand’s Khunti, 18 boys held

KHUNTI: The Jharkhand Police has arrested 18 minors for allegedly raping three girls in Khunti district, police said on Monday.

The accused, aged 12-17 years, have been sent to a juvenile home, and the girls will undergo a medical examination on Monday, they said.

Khunti SP Aman Kumar said the incident took place late on Friday when five girls were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Rania area.

Out of the five girls, three of them – aged 12-16 years – were raped by the boys, as per a police complaint filed by the family members.

"The incident came to the fore on Sunday after the complaint was filed at Rania police station," the SP said.

Police immediately set up a team, which arrested all the 18 accused, he said.

“They were sent to a juvenile home on Monday. The medical examination of the girls will be conducted at the earliest," Kumar added.