Tharoor slams Jamia's decision to 'remove' Thiruvananthapuram from list of entrance centres

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday termed as "inexplicable" Jamia Millia Islamia University's reported decision to remove Thiruvananthapuram from its list of entrance test centres and asked if the varsity did not want south Indian students.

Tharoor shared on X a media report which claimed that Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) had removed Thiruvananthapuram from its list of entrance test centres. The city, moreover, was the only such centre in south India. In its stead, the university has added two test centres in north and central India, the report claimed.

"Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has removed Thiruvananthapuram from its list of entrance test centres. And it was the only such centre in south India!" Tharoor said in a post on X.

"The city, moreover, witnessed at least 550 students taking the exams. An inexplicable decision: has @jmiu_official decided it doesn't want south Indian students?" the former Union minister said.

There was no immediate response from the university on the issue.