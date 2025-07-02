T'gana pharma plant explosion: Sigachi Industries says 40 people killed, announces Rs 1 cr ex gratia

HYDERABAD: Sigachi Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it had lost 40 of its team members in the recent explosion and fire at its Pashamylaram plant in Sangareddy district. The company also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

According to Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj, the official death toll stood at 38 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"It is with anguish that we share details of the accident at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, which resulted in the loss of 40 valued team members and left over 33 injured," the company said in a statement.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that the state government would ensure Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the deceased. Those seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while those with minor injuries, who can return to work after recovery, will be given Rs 5 lakh.

The company said that since the incident, it has been coordinating emergency response efforts, providing family support, and cooperating with the investigation.

"Sigachi Industries has committed to an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore (each) to the families of the deceased, while the injured will receive full medical and rehabilitation support," it said.

The company also clarified that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion, as reported in sections of the media.

Plant operations will remain temporarily suspended for approximately 90 days, the company added, promising to share further updates as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, Sigachi's Vice-Chairman, Chidambarnathan Shanmuganathan, who visited Patancheru Area Hospital, was confronted by grieving family members demanding information about their loved ones.

Responding to queries, he said the plant had been operating satisfactorily for the past 35 years.

"Not at all, there is no negligence. We have been running the plant for the past 35 years with complete satisfaction and for the goodwill of our employees. How can we ignore them?" he said, replying to a query.

However, when asked about the absence of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Fire Department, he said he had not been overseeing the plant for the past five years and could not comment.

Sangareddy police, based on a complaint by a family member of one of the victims, registered an FIR against the factory management under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).