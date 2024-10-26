Terror attack fails to deter tourists from visiting Gulmarg hill resort

GULMARG: Undeterred by the terror attack that claimed the lives of two Army porters and two soldiers merely six kilometres from this famous hill resort, tourists flocked the picturesque town of Gulmarg on Friday, even as a massive operation to hunt down the attackers was underway.

On Thursday evening, terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district when it was headed for the Nagin post in the Affarwat range. Another porter and a soldier were injured.

A day later, the famous ski resort, however, witnessed an uninterrupted influx of visitors.

A resident of Tripura visiting the Valley for the first time, Ujjwal said he did not feel any threat to his safety as police personnel and the administration are there to protect them.

He added that the warmth of Kashmir and its people is so special that travellers feel safe here.

"I have come here with my wife and seven-year-old son. We heard about some terror attack yesterday but we did not feel any threat. Even in Tripura, we have had militancy. If something has to happen, it will happen.

"We cannot stop living because of fear. Yesterday, my mother called and asked me to take precautions but I said everything was fine. The police and administration are there to take care of things," Ujjwal said.

He added that when he asked their driver if it was safe, the man responded, "I will take care of your safety."

Referring to the October 20 terror attack on a campsite of workers of an infrastructure project in Ganderbal district that left a local doctor and six workers dead, Ujjwal said it was the day they reached Kashmir on vacation.

"The day we reached here, something similar had happened in some other area but the people here are so nice. They make us feel so comfortable. I think that is what makes this place so special," he said.

Despite Thursday's attack, local tourism remains steady.

Sudesh Kumar, a taxi driver from Jammu, said he has been visiting Kashmir for 23 years and does not feel intimidated by the situation in the Valley.

"I live in Katra and I have been coming here for 23 years now. I first confirmed it with a few people in Gulmarg and they gave a green signal. I arrived here with a Bengali group around 11 am. There is so much security here.

"There is no need to worry. I am happy tourists are visiting Kashmir. Even the people of Kashmir are happy. It is good for all of us," Kumar said, adding that business is going on and it should not stop.

"If not a terrorist attack, I might die in a road accident. So, why die every day? A terrorist has the trigger, he does not see who is on the opposite side. Be it a Hindu or a Muslim, his job is to spread terror.

"I have an EMI of Rs 60,000, how will I survive if I do not work? There are so many like me who have liabilities. I have faith in God and whatever is his will, I will accept that," he said.

Security forces on Friday morning pressed helicopters aerial surveillance around the scene of the terror attack, while a massive counter-insurgency operation in the area along the Line of Control (LoC) is underway.

There was also a temporary shutdown of the Gondola cable car project in Gulmarg but it was restored. The shutdown, according to officials, was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and staff.

However, local shopkeepers have a different tale to tell, fearing that the deadly attack is going to have an impact on their businesses before the situation returns to normal in a few weeks.

"This attack will have an impact on our businesses for a few days. Right now, Gulmarg is trending on every platform on social media, although Bota Pathri is at some distance from here," a local tea seller said.

"Tourists are roaming freely and enjoying the beautiful scenery but it is not how Gulmarg looks like on a normal day. We are dependent on it. Many of the tourists have already cancelled plans and that is worrisome," he added.