Terminal for express trains from Ahmedabad shifted temporarily

CHENNAI: The Western Railway has notified the temporary shifting of the terminal of trains of the Southern Railway (SR) from Ahmedabad to Asarva station temporarily for 70 days (July 5 to September 12) due to the ongoing Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) works at Ahmedabad station.

The halt at Ahmedabad will be temporarily withdrawn, with alternate halt being provided at Sabarmati BG station, a release issued by SR said.

Train 12656 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Navjeevan express beginning from July 4 will terminate at Asarva station at 6.20 pm.

Train 12655 Ahmedabad-Dr MGR Chennai Central Navjeevan express beginning from July 5 will originate from Asarva station at 9.05 pm.

Train 22664 Jodhpur-Chennai Egmore superfast express beginning from July 8 will skip stoppage at Ahmedabad and will have additional halt at Sabarmati BG with timings 7.10 am (arrival) and 7.20 pm (departure).