Tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held from January 10 to 12, 2024

AHMEDABAD: The tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry, will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024.

Vibrant Summit-2024 will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10 and the event will graced by Presidents-Prime Ministers-Chiefs of different countries from across the world.

The multi-faceted planning of the state government led by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a high-level meeting to make it a resounding success.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Health and Technical Education Minister Rishikeshbhai Patel, Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput, Ministers of State, Sarvashree Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Vishwakarma also participated in the core committee meeting held in this regard.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, SJ Haidar, presented the comprehensive and ambitious plan for Vibrant Summit 2024.

As per the presentation, the 10th edition of the Vibrant Summit will be held under the theme 'Industry 4.0' spearheading the Industrial Revolution, Technology and Innovation: Drivers of Inclusive Growth and Transitioning towards Sustainability.

A global trade show will be organized for five days from January 9, the day before the start of the Vibrant Summit. In particular, technology decade-takes, disruptive technologies and champion service sectors will be showcased in this trade show , as per official sources.

Apart from this, reverse buyer-seller meetings, vendor development, seminars promoting startups, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, etc. are also planned during the trade show. The Chief Minister has been instructed to increase the participation of people in this trade show.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, also made a detailed presentation to the Core Committee about the conferences, seminars, one-to-one meetings and country and state seminars to be held during the three days of the Vibrant Summit.

Accordingly, after the inaugural session on the first day of the summit, there will be seminars, conferences and panel discussions on topics including Industry 4.0 Spearheading the Industrial Revolution on Aircraft, Ancillary Manufacturing MRO Opportunities, Dholera-Green Field Smart City for Smart Business, Gujarat's Road Map for Developed India@2047 and Acceleration for All-round Development.

Apart from this, country and state seminars and the Global FinTech Leadership Forum will be held at GiftCity in the evening.

On the second day of the summit on January 11, seminars and and conferences covering the topics of Technology and Innovation--Drivers of Inclusive Growth, Semiconductor and Electronics, Port Based City Development, Building Work Force for Future Industry 4.0, Youth-Focused Events on Skill Development, E.V. Startups, Modern India's Aspiration--Gift City, International Space Conference, Renewable Energy and Global Network Development for Skill Development have been included.

MSME Conclave on January 12, 2024, the final day of the Summit will see seminars and conferences on subjects including De-carbonisation of the Economy and Towards Net Zero through Carbon Trading, Waste Water and Waste to Energy Recycling, Opportunities in Circular Economy, Gujarat as India's Green Hydrogen Destination, Round the Clock Seminars, conferences will be held for energy, from Watts to Giga Watts etc.

The Industries Department also gave details of the plans to be organised in this vibrant summit to attract investment in new emerging sectors like PM Mitra Textile Park, Medical Devices Park, Pharma Park and Toy Park in the state.

In addition to the presentation of this ambitious plan of Vibrant Summit-2024, the details including the success of Pre-Vibrant Summit were presented to the Chief Minister.

Giving these details, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department said that the 10th edition of Vibrant Summit is getting enthusiastic response. So far, more than 72,500 individuals, business-industry organizations from 72 countries have registered online.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of Japan and Singapore as well as senior cabinet ministers also traveled to 11 countries and organized 200 one-to-one productive meetings. not only that, road shows and 100 one-to-one meetings were held in 10 cities of the country.

In this meeting, it was also stated that, in the planning of pre-vibrant seminars and conferences on various topics, 13 pre-events have been completed so far and two more events will be completed by January 2024.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to encourage the participation of the districts of the state in this Vibrant Summit, the Vibrant Gujarat-Vibrant district planning approach in all 33 districts through more than 2600 MoU of various industries in each district Rs.

The potential investment of 45 thousand crores has come and the possibility of getting employment opportunities for more than two lakh people was also given in the meeting.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel guided the smooth planning of Vibrant-2024, including the arrival and departure of dignitaries, as well as traffic regulation, accommodation and other logistics and infrastructure.

Chief Secretary Rajkumar, Chief Minister's Chief Secretary Kailasanathan, Chief Advisor, Hasmukh Adhia, Advisor Rathore as well as senior additional chief secretaries of the state, principal secretaries and secretaries also joined the discussion of the meeting and gave details of the planning system of their departments.