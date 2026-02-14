Ten-month-old girl becomes Kerala's youngest organ donor, saves four lives

According to a statement issued by Amrita Hospital, Aalin Sherin Abraham was critically injured in a road accident on February 5 while travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents at Pallam near Kottayam on the MC Road.

She was the daughter of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, residents of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district.

The child was first admitted to hospitals in Changanassery, and later in Thiruvalla before being shifted for advanced treatment to Amrita Hospital, Kochi, on February 6, officials said.

Despite intensive medical efforts, doctors confirmed brain death on Thursday afternoon, the statement said.