    Temporary trains stoppage announced at Tiruvalla for St George Forane Festival

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 May 2025 6:34 PM IST
    Representative Image (Southern Railway/X)  

    CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Monday announced a temporary stoppage for specific trains passing through Tiruvalla station of Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division from May 6 and 7, in view of St George Forane Church festival.

    According to a release issued, Train No. 22503 Kanyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express commencing journey on May 6 and 7 would stop at Tiruvalla for a minute at 9.44 pm.

    Likewise, Train No. 22504 Dirbugarh – Kanyakumari Vivek Express commencing journey on May 3 and 4 would stop for a minute at 4.23 pm on May 6 and 7.

