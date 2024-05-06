Tell Akbar, Aurangzeb's descendants, this is 'new India': CM Yogi

SHAHJAHANPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that it is important to inform "the descendants of Akbar and Aurangzeb" about the new India, which has zero tolerance for disrespect towards national heroes.

"Tell Akbar and Aurangzeb's descendants, this is 'new India' and has zero tolerance for disrespect towards national heroes," he said.

"The BJP holds respect for India's martyrs, while on the other side two days ago, Samajwadi Party goons climbed the statue of Maharana Pratap in Mainpuri, attempted to damage the statue and used abusive language", he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the significance of the 'Panch Pran' in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, which included among others, ending slavery and respecting heritage. The construction of the magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the renovated of Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, the Shaheed Museum in Shahjahanpur, and the construction of the huge statue of Bajrangbali in Hanumant Dham highlight the respect for heritage."

He urged people to vote in favour of BJP's Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha candidate Arun Sagar.

CM Yogi alleged that the Samajwadi Party workers had previously attempted to desecrate the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. "Despite the establishment of law and order in the state, the aggression of SP goons intensifies during elections. Election results will come, and the heat of these hooligans will gradually subside on its own", he added.

He mentioned that an expressway passes through Shahjahanpur, with plans underway to construct an airstrip on it. "This preparation would allow Indian Air Force aircraft to land on the Shahjahanpur expressway and engage in combat if necessary. BJP is advancing the development campaigns and shaping a new Uttar Pradesh in the context of the new India. Within this revitalized UP, we are also witnessing the emergence of a new Shahjahanpur", he stated further.

CM Yogi also thanked the people who attended the public meeting despite the scorching heat. He said: "Your participation in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India is greatly appreciated. PM Modi is realizing the dream and determination of the country's martyrs.

"Our current generation is fortunate to have witnessed the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla after 500 years. This was the dream of our martyrs, who felt lucky to be born on the soil of India even at the time of hanging. The long history of the country's revolutionaries including Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Govind Singh Maharaj, Rani Lakshmibai, Mangal Pandey, etc., who challenged the British Empire and secured independence for the country", he further added.

On this occasion, state government ministers Suresh Khanna, Jitin Prasad, BJP State Vice President and Legislative Council member Santosh Singh, Former Minister Suresh Rana, District Panchayat President Mamta Yadav, Lok Sabha in-charge Ram Gopal Mishra, Metropolitan President Shilpi Gupta, MLA Veer Vikram Singh, were present.

Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on May 13 in the fourth Phase 4.

In the 2019 elections, turning the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh upside down, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The partners in the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP, could only muster 15 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls is being held in seven phases to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.