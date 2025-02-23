Telangana tunnel collapse: Indian Army deploys medical teams, engineers for rescue ops

HYDERABAD: The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Bison Division of the Indian Army has been deployed to assist in rescue operations to save eight people trapped in a tunnel following the collapse of a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project in Nagarkurnool district, while the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area are coordinating the ongoing efforts.

A defence release here said Army medical teams and engineers equipped with high-capacity pumping sets, armored hoses, excavators, and bulldozers, are working tirelessly to clear debris and facilitate safe evacuation from the collapsed tunnel.

“The Indian Army is working closely with all stakeholders for expediting the rescue efforts. Indian Army’s priority remains the swift and safe extraction of those trapped inside,” the release said.

The release further said a Joint meeting with the Civil administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army, and Tunnel construction contractors was under progress.

A section of the roof, approximately three meters in length, of the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed on February 22 near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool District, Telangana. The incident has left eight workers feared trapped inside.