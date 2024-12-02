Telangana: Truck runs over 3 vendors selling vegetables on roadside; toll may go up

HYDERABAD: Three persons were killed and some others injured when a truck ran over people on a road in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway near Aluru Stage in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district.

About 50 vendors were selling vegetables by the roadside when a truck ran over them.

Three persons died on the spot while some others were injured. People ran in panic as the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, crushing vendors and buyers.

The speeding truck finally came to a halt after ramming into a tree. The truck driver was trapped in the cabin and the efforts were on to pull him out.

The incident triggered chaos on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Chevella Government Hospital. The death toll may go up as the condition of three of the injured is stated to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Ramulu and Prema of Aluru and Sujata of Khanapur.

The speeding truck was coming from Hyderabad. It was immediately not clear how the accident happened. Police suspect that the brake failure may have led to the tragedy.