Telangana plant explosion: Toll rises to 40

HYDERABAD: The death toll in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy district rose to 40 on Saturday following the death of one more person who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, officials said.

The 48-year-old person from Uttar Pradesh, who had suffered more than 70 per cent burns in the June 30 explosion, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Saturday, they said.

Nineteen people were undergoing treatment in hospitals as of Saturday morning, Sangareddy district Additional Collector Chandrashekar Badugu told PTI.

Efforts were on to trace nine people missing after the explosion at the pharma plant in Pashamylaram, officials further said.

The process of identifying the deceased and handing over the mortal remains to their family members was going on, they added.