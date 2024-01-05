Begin typing your search...

Telangana CM meets Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy accompanied the CM to the meetings.

ByPTIPTI|5 Jan 2024 1:31 PM GMT
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy with Union Defence and Finance Ministers Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called on Union Defence and Finance Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, respectively in the national capital and discussed the pending state projects.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy accompanied the chief minister to the meetings.

Sources in the Telangana government said the chief minister discussed in detail the pending projects.

PTI

