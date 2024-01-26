Tejashwi Yadav calls meeting of close aides at his official residence

PATNA: Ameeting between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides is underway at the former's official residence in Patna. The meeting was called by the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. The political suspense in Bihar has heightened after speculations about JDU rejoining the BJP-led NDA picked pace.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that people come and go but currently, he has no idea on how the current situation will unfold in Bihar. On the question of whether Nitish Kumar-led JDU will tie up an alliance with BJP, Giriraj Singh said, "People come and go. We will have to wait to see how the current political landscape turns out. I have no idea."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna to attend Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's 'At Home' reception event in Patna. Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, skipped the event while RJD leader Alok Mehta, a cabinet minister was present at the event.

When asked why Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav did not come for the official event at Raj Bhavan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Ask those who did not come." Earlier today, LJP leader Chirag Paswan said that the NDA is keenly watching the political scenario in the state, and is conducting meetings to discuss the situation and act upon it.



"LJP (Ram Vilas) is monitoring every second of the political scenario in the state. We even held a meeting yesterday to discuss the prevailing situation. The party has bestowed upon me, the responsibility to make decisions as far as the NDA alliance is concerned. We are cancelling plans for the next 2-3 days and going to Delhi. Whatever the decision will be, LJP and BJP will take it together," he said. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that doors are never closed "permanently" in politics.



Earlier, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long. Also when Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDU, on X posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the ruling alliance.



However, a few hours later, all three posts by Lalu's daughter were deleted. The INDIA bloc is largely a creation of Nitish Kumar, who crisscrossed the country to pull together opposition parties, including those not always friendly with the Congress.



If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides. In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.



Amid talk of a deepening rift, the RJD and JD(U), on Thursday, held separate meetings while BJP state president Samrat Choudhary left for Delhi to hold discussions with top BJP leaders. Sushil Modi was Deputy Chief Minister in the NDA government in Bihar in 2022, before Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar severed ties with the ally BJP and partnered with the RJD and the Congress again.

Armed with the support of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) Kumar quit the BJP in August 2022 and stripped the party out of power.





