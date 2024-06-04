TDP-led alliance heading for landslide victory in Andhra Assembly polls

AMARAVATI: Riding the anti-establishment wave, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading for a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections to wrest power from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance was leading in 158 constituencies in the 175-member Assembly while the YSRCP was ahead in only 20 segments, as per the trends at around 1 p.m.

TDP appears to be capturing power on its own, with leads in 131 segments. The first two trends also went in favour of the party led by former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP's ally, the Jana Sena Party (JSP), led by actor politician Pawan Kalyan was leading in 20 constituencies, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in seven segments.

Senior TDP leader G. Butchaiah Chowdary secured a significant lAead in Rajahmundry Rural seat, against Backward Class Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna of YSRCP.

In Rajahmundry City constituency, Adireddy Srinivas of the TDP is leading.

Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had taken early leads in Pulivendula and Kuppam constituencies, respectively.

Pawan Kalyan was also leading in Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar had also taken a lead in Tenali constituency.

Chandrababu Naidu's brother-in-law and actor N. Balakrishna was leading in Hindupur while Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh was also ahead in Mangalagiri.