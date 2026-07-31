Taslima returns to Kolkata after 19 years, sets stage for politically symbolic homecoming event

Her arrival comes ahead of a literary event on Saturday that has acquired political resonance under West Bengal's new BJP government.

With folded hands, Nasreen greeted those waiting to receive her at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and said, "I am feeling very good to be back." Her return marks her first visit to Kolkata since November 2007, when she was compelled to leave the city following violent protests over her writings, ending what she had often described as the closest thing to home after her exile from Bangladesh.

The author will make her first public appearance here at an anti-fundamentalism literary programme at Rabindra Sadan, where she is expected to recite poetry.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and renowned author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay are among those expected to attend.