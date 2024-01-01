Tamilisai meets people at Raj Bhavan on New Year's Day, exhorts people to be "achievers"

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor and Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday met people at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on the first day of the year 2024.

She appealed to the people to make use of the opportunities and be achievers. "We welcome 2024. May all be healthy and prosperous. Today, I met thousands of people. I appeal to all to make use of the opportunities and be achievers," Soundararajan told ANI.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Telangana Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka and other officials met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan and conveyed New Year greetings.

In a New Year message to the people of Telangana, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, said that his government is ready to implement the four pending guarantees in 2024.

Anumula Revanth Reddy on December 7, took the oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

In his message, Reddy said, "New Year greetings to all Telangana people. 'Praja Palana' (People's government) has been established with the support of all sections of people in the state. We removed iron grills and barricades, liberated them from all restrictions, and introduced people's participation in governance."

"The government fulfilled the promise of a revival of democracy and freedom for all citizens. Two guarantees out of the six have already been implemented. My government is ready to implement the four other guarantees in the new year. My government aspired to extend welfare benefits to all who deserved them and promote Telangana as the number one state in development in the country," added the message.

"The government accorded priority to youth empowerment and prepared action plans to provide their bright future through modern technology. The government is ready to overhaul the entire education system, from the primary level to higher education. We are committed to fulfilling the assurances given to the farmers," read the message further.

"The government resolved to consider the new year as the year of 'Women, Farmer and Youth'. We determined to revamp the stalled government administration. All the systems will be reconstructed in tune with 'Praja Palana'. Praja Vani has been launched to address the grievances of people at Praja Bhavan. Efforts are on to introduce a humane approach to the executive system in the state administration," the Chief Minister said in his address.