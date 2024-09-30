Tamil Nadu delegation to study work of Non-Resident Keralites Association

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation from neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Monday reached Kerala to study the programmes and services under the Norka Roots, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs.

A four-member team led by B Krishnamoorthy, Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils, visited the Norka Centre here to learn about the state agency's practices as well as to explore the possibilities of cooperation between them.

The Tamil Nadu delegation held discussions with K Vasuki, the Secretary of the Department of Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs and Ajith Kolassery, the Chief Executive Officer, Norka Roots.

The officials explained various activities of the agency and services being provided by it, an official statement said here.

During the discussion, it has been agreed to cooperate with each other in the areas of welfare programmes for expatriates, the statement added.