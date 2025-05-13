Tales of our soldiers' valour etched in history forever after Operation Sindoor: PM Modi at Adampur Air Base

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" is not just a slogan but a pledge by the country's soldiers to dedicate their lives for the nation and tales of their valour are etched in history forever after Operation Sindoor.

Addressing air force personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab, Modi said that when "our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'".

"Bharat Mata ki Jai is not just a slogan, but our soldiers' pledge to dedicate their lives for the nation. When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he said.

"The tales of your valour will be etched in history forever. I salute our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

The prime minister's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.