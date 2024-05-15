Swati's former husband says "Case should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal" in alleged assault incident

NEW DELHI: Amid the alleged assault incident of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, Naveen Jaihind, the former husband of Swati Maliwal, called AAP leader Sanjay Singh the "parrot" of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, adding that a case should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, Naveen Jaihind on Wednesday alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's House is not a CM house but is actually a "gutter house."

"You call that CM House; that is actually a gutter house. This is a dangerous incident. It is a huge scandal. FIR should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal because this happened at his home. Whoever has done this should not have done it. Swati's life is in danger because she has been threatened; otherwise, nobody would call up the police like that or return from the police station. She is still being silenced. This is not my personal matter," Naveen Jaihind told ANI.

He further questioned the silence of the Home Ministry, Delhi Police and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

"I can't understand the silence of MHA, Delhi Police and NCW. Her life is under threat. Action should be taken and Swati should come out. She can't be scared into silence, I don't know what pressure has been put on her. The Delhi Police should take cognizance of the matter. If my help is sought, I would definitely help. People are ready...Nobody knows them better than me," he added.

Naveen further claimed that it was a "big scandal" and asked Swati to come in front of everyone and fight for herself.

"An FIR should be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal because this happened at his home. Sanjay Singh is a parrot of Arvind Kejriwal. Singh knew that such an incident would take place, he knew what had happened. They are just acting. Sanjay Singh used to say, 'Swati meri choti behen hai'. What happened to that? How can this incident happen? You are not High Court, Supreme Court, an FIR should be lodged," he said.

Meanwhile, women workers of the BJP protested near the CM's residence over the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case.

BJP Leader RP Singh reacted to AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's statement on Swati Maliwal and said that the party should immediately take action.

"He should have immediately taken action. They should have registered the case from the Chief Minister's house. He (Sanjay Singh) also accepted that a PCR call was made. In the call, Swati Maliwal said, 'Mujhe Arvind Kejriwal ke kehne pr Vibhav ke peeta hai'. Here, Arvind Kejriwal is also responsible and I demand that the police take action. After 31 hours, they wake up that this kind of incident has taken place. To save Arvind Kejriwal, the press conference was held yesterday," Singh said.

Responding to Swati Maliwal's ex-husband, Naveen Jaihind,'s claim that Swati's life is in danger, he said that the Delhi Police should take care of the matter.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said that AAP leader Sanjay Singh confirmed that the assault incident of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence took place.

"We all know Vibhav and his nature. Their job is to provoke people and trouble them. Can he do anything without the permission of Arvind Kejriwal? Who will believe this? Hear the press conference of Sanjay Singh, in which he says, 'Vibhav aai and unhone batameezi ki'. Why will he misbehave? The incident took place in the presence of the Delhi CM. Arvind Kejriwal ji, we need answers. You are accepting that the incident took place but you are busy campaigning. Why has Arvind Kejriwal not filed any cases? Why has he not fired Vibhav? He should have done a press conference. In 2 to 2 minutes, he does a press conference and in this matter, he is quiet," she said.

Ilmi further said that if Swati Maliwal's ex-husband is saying that her life is in danger then her life is in danger.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Singh in a press briefing stated that the Delhi Chief Minister had taken cognizance of Maliwal's assault incident at the Chief Minister's residence and had directed strict action in the incident. "We are with Swati Maliwal," Singh said.

According to the Delhi Police, Swati Maliwal has not yet contacted them to register her complaint. The police said that it would wait for some more time for the complaint and if no complaint is still received from Swati Maliwal, then Delhi Police might contact her.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought a censure motion at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's allegations of assault by Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant at the Chief Minister's residence.

This comes nearly just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the National Capital. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote on May 25. The Aam Admi Party and Congress are jointly fighting the elections.