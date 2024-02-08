Suspicious boat found near Mumbai coast: Three remanded to police custody

MUMBAI: Three accused persons in the case of a suspicious boat found near Gateway of India have been remanded to police custody till February 10, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, Mumbai police had launched a probe after a fishing boat was suspiciously found roaming near the city's coast area on Tuesday.

The suspicious boat named "Abdullah Sharif" was found roaming near the Gateway of India.

The boat had three people on board, all of them hailing from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, who were being interrogated in the case. However, for now, nothing suspicious has been found from the suspects. "The boat arrived from Kuwait and has been impounded," officials had said, adding that further investigation is underway.