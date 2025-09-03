Suspended BRS leader Kavitha announces resignation from party, MLC post

HYDERABAD: A day after her suspension from KCR-led BRS, senior leader K Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party and trained her guns against cousin and former minister T Harish Rao.

Kavitha, daughter of party founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao( KCR), also announced quitting as Member of the Legislative Council and indicated there was "pressure" on her father to act against her.

She accused Harish Rao of "conspiring" against the KCR family.

Addressing a press conference here, the 47-year-old former MP charged Harish Rao with having a "tacit understanding" with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"I never aspired for any posts. I am sending a resignation letter to (Legislative Council) chairman... I am also sending the resignation from primary membership of BRS to KCR," she said.

Kavitha said her brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao should be "careful" about the alleged conspiracies by Harish Rao.

She claimed that her brother did not back her when a "malicious campaign" was launched against her.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Harish Rao gave additional funding to 20-25 MLAs in addition to the funding provided by the party, she alleged.

"How did Harish Rao get so much money? 100 per cent, it was money that came from the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. His idea was that he should have his MLAs if the result is not clear," Kavitha said.

Drawing an analogy from the popular film 'Bahubali', she said Harish Rao claims to be like 'Kattappa' and loyal to KCR, but why should he provide separate funding to the MLAs.

She further alleged that Harish Rao sent money to defeat K T Rama Rao in Sircilla constituency in the 2009 assembly polls.

"(Intentions) are to defeat KCR, KTR and to manage all MLAs in my Nizamabad MP segment (where she lost in Lok Sabha polls). It (Intention) is to defeat all and divide all in KCR family. My question to KCR and KTR is, will the party be in a good position if you have such people with you? But send me out who speaks truth," she said.

Kavitha charged that the CBI probe announced by the Congress government against KCR over alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project was due to "corruption" of cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar.

According to Kavitha, the CBI probe against KCR is due to "corruption" by cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar.

"I am requesting Ramu anna (K T Rama Rao). Either Harish or Santosh may pretend to be good with you today. But, they are not our well-wishers. They are not well-wishers of Telangana people or KCR. You keep them away and take along hardcore activists of BRS to organise people's agitations. Then BRS would survive and father's (KCR) reputation would not be tarnished," she said.

Kavitha urged her father to be aware of the political situation.

"I am straightforward on issues. I was sacrificed today. But, same danger lurks around Ramu anna and you (KCR). I was eliminated as part of a conspiracy to grab BRS ultimately," she said.

She linked the alleged conspiracies against her and her family to a flight journey shared by Revanth Reddy and Haish Rao in the past.

Kavitha claimed that the conspiracies began after Harish Rao "surrendered" to Revath Reddy by "touching his feet".

"The conspiracy started to divide our family," she said.

Kavitha asked Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao to either confirm or deny the flight journey.

Congress had earlier denied the allegations made by Kavitha.

Kavitha said she was not joining any political party and will decide on the future course of action after consulting with her supporters.

She claimed that some of her staff members received notices from the police in connection with the investigation into the alleged illegal phone-tapping during the BRS regime. The police suspect that their phones were also tapped.

Kavitha alleged that Harish Rao could be behind the phone tapping of her employees.

The BRS on Tuesday said party president Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend Kavitha with immediate effect, as her behaviour in recent times and her "anti-party activities" were hurting the party.

Reacting to the Congress government's announcement of a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, built during the previous BRS regime, Kavitha, on September 1, said those who are close to KCR have benefited in many ways by making use of his name and he was getting defamed because of their "misdeeds".

She had alleged that Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar were responsible for KCR getting the taint of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project issue.

However, Harish Rao and Santhosh Kumar were immediately unavailable for a comment.