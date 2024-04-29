Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi to meet CM Kejriwal in jail today, says AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi will meet jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

“The Tihar administration granted permission to Sunita Kejriwal. The meeting scheduled for last night at Tihar Jail was cancelled. At 12.30 noon, Minister Atishi and CM Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will go to Tihar for the meeting,” said the AAP.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also scheduled to meet CM Kejriwal on Tuesday.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar’s Jail No-2.

The jailed Delhi CM has provided a list of six individuals with whom he wants to meet in prison.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the "kingpin and the key conspirator" of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.