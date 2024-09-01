Sunita Kejriwal accuses BJP govt of doing nothing, seeks votes for AAP to build 'new Haryana'

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP government in Haryana of doing nothing in 10 years and urged the people to vote for AAP to build "a new Haryana".

Assembly polls in Haryana will take place on October 5 and the results declared on October 8.

Addressing a gathering in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, Sunita Kejriwal asked the people if they witnessed any improvement in school education and government health facilities during the BJP's 10-year tenure.

"Are you getting round-the-clock free electricity?" she asked.

In 10 years, the BJP did nothing, Sunita Kejriwal claimed.

She also highlighted the improvement in government schools and hospitals in AAP-governed Delhi and Punjab.

The plan of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women would shortly be implemented in Punjab and Delhi, she added.

Calling her husband Arvind Kejriwal -- the AAP national convenor who is in jail in an excise policy case -- "Haryana ka laal (son of Haryana)", Sunita Kejriwal said, "Nobody could imagine that Haryana's son would become the Delhi chief minister after 20 years."

"It is no less than a miracle," she asserted. "He (Kejriwal) was born on August 16, 1968. The day he was born, it was Krishna Janmashtami. I feel that God sent Kejriwal to do something special."

"Arvind ji started at zero, floated his own party and became the chief minister of Delhi in his first elections," Sunita Kejriwal said.

He did things that big parties and big leaders could never do, she said. "And because of this, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is jealous of Kejriwal. He (Modi) cannot do such things."

Sunita Kejriwal alleged that Modi could not provide good education and treatment.

"To stop his work, Modi ji put Kejriwal ji in jail in a fake case," she charged.

Attacking the ruling BJP in Haryana, she said the saffron party just wanted to hold on to power.

"It (BJP) has nothing to do with you. The BJP just knows how to break parties and put opposition leaders in jail," Sunita Kejriwal alleged.

She also called Kejriwal a lion who would not bend before Modi.

"I am the daughter-in-law of Haryana. I want to ask, will you tolerate this insult? Will you remain quiet? Will you not support your son (Kejriwal)?" she asked.

Sunita Kejriwal urged the people that not a single vote should go to the BJP during the polls. "You all must press the 'jhadoo' (AAP's poll symbol)."

It is not about Kejriwal, it is a question of Haryana's honour, she said.

"Your son changed Delhi and Punjab," she said, urging people to vote for AAP to build "a new Haryana."

"Your vote is precious. Do not fall prey to any greed to waste the next five years," Sunita Kejriwal said.

Speaking about AAP's "guarantees" for Haryana, she said there would be free, round-the-clock electricity if it assumed power.

There will be mohalla clinics, government hospitals and schools will be improved. There will be free treatment for everyone, she said.

Free education will be provided to children, she said. "Each woman will get Rs 1,000 per month and employment given to each unemployed youngster."