Summer special trains between Patna Junction and Ernakulam Junction announced

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Monday notified the operation of two pairs of unreserved special trains between Patna Junction and Ernakulam Junction to clear extra rush during the summer season.

1.Train No 06085 Ernakulam Junction - Patna junction unreserved special (6 services) will leave Ernakulam junction at 11 pm on April 25 to May 30 (Fridays) and reach Patna Junction at 3.30 am, on the fourth day (Mondays).

2. Train No 06086 Patna Junction - Ernakulam Junction unreserved special (6 services) will leave Patna Junction at 11.45 pm on April 28 to June 2 (Mondays) and reach Ernakulam junction at 10.30 am, on the fourth day (Thursdays), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

Check out timings and stoppages of the two trains: