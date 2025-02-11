Summer heat: Labourers' working hours rescheduled in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Given the gradual rise in daytime temperatures in Kerala, the working hours of labourers exposed to the sun have been rescheduled until May 10 considering the risk of sunstroke.

The working hours have been fixed at eight hours between 7 am and 7 pm. All labourers working during the day will have a mandatory rest period from 12 pm to 3 pm, Labour Commissioner Safna Nasiruddin said in an official release on Tuesday.

For those working in shifts, the morning shift will end at 12 noon, and the afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm.

Special teams will be formed under the supervision of the district labour officer, deputy labour officer, and assistant labour officer to conduct daily inspections.

The commissioner also stated that special consideration will be given to the construction and road construction sectors, ensuring regular inspections at work sites.

Areas located 3,000 feet above sea level that are not susceptible to sun damage are exempt from this order, the release added.