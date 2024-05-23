"Sultanpur, the only constituency where people call their MP 'Maa' not 'Sansad':" Varun Gandhi

SULTANPUR: BJP leader Varun Gandhi lent his support to his mother and party candidate, Maneka Gandhi, in the Sultanpur constituency, and spoke of the unique bond between the representative and the electorate.

"In our country, elections are being held in 543 constituencies. In many places, experienced and influential people are contesting, but there is one area in our country where no one calls the Member of Parliament (MP) by their official title instead, everyone calls them 'Mother'," Varun Gandhi said.

Gandhi expressed reverence for the role of a mother, equating it to divine power, and emphasizing its universal attributes of protection, impartiality, assistance in times of need, and boundless love.

"A mother is considered to be a divine power, equivalent to God. Because when the whole world may or may not stand by you, a mother never leaves your side. Today, I am not here just to show support for my mother, but I am here to show support for the mother of Sultanpur. The definition of a mother is that she is a power that protects everyone, does not discriminate, helps in times of trouble, and always keeps love in her heart for everyone. A mother's scolding is also a blessing," Gandhi said.

"When we first came to Sultanpur 10 years ago to contest elections, people said, 'Sir, the vibrancy that exists in Amethi, the vibrancy that exists in Raibareli, we want the same vibrancy in Sultanpur too.' Today, it brings me great joy to say that when Sultanpur's name is mentioned in the country, it is mentioned in the first line of the mainstream," he added.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi campaigned for his mother from Sultanpur constituency today.

Earlier in the day, Varun Gandhi's Mother, BJP Candidate and sitting MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi voiced her desire to see her son, Feroze Varun

Gandhi, happy amidst political upheavals.

On being asked about the speculation surrounding Varun Gandhi's anti-BJP stance since 2019 and his exclusion from the BJP ticket list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maneka Gandhi emphasized her primary concern for her son's well-being. "I just want to see him (Varun Gandhi) happy, and what more can one ask from life," she said.

Regarding Varun Gandhi's absence from the Pilibhit constituency race, where he served as MP three times, Maneka Gandhi explained his readiness to support her campaign in Sultanpur.

"When I asked Varun to campaign for me, he agreed to campaign for me. He has come to Sultanpur for this. Whatever has happened is done, now we should talk further," Maneka said.

"Opportunity comes from ability and it is a misconception in every party that only the MPs run the party. There are more than one crore members in the BJP. There are around 300-400 MPs, so are there no other leaders apart from them in the party? If you have the capability, a way will definitely be made," she added.

March 24, with the BJP selecting UP public works minister Jitin Prasada for the Pilibhit seat instead.

Addressing concerns about the potential negative impacts of Varun Gandhi's involvement in her campaign, Maneka Gandhi expressed confidence in the electorate's judgment. She affirmed that Varun's participation, which was at her request, would not affect the outcome in Sultanpur.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi responded, "Everyone has his way and luck. I never speak about anyone's ability. Everyone has their destiny."

Maneka Gandhi also mentioned the upcoming voting in Sultanpur on May 25, expressing confidence in a BJP victory.

"The opposition is not winning at least the Sultanpur seat. My entire focus is only on Sultanpur seat and I am not paying attention to any other seat," Gandhi said.

India Alliance and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has claimed victory on 79 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, but Maneka Gandhi dismissed these claims, reaffirming her commitment to securing the Sultanpur seat for the BJP.

The Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency is set to witness a tough triangular fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Sultanpur seat comprises five Assembly segments including Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua and Kadipur. The constituency is a General seat.

The incumbent BJP candidate is Maneka Gandhi, SP has given a ticket to Rambhual Nishad replacing Bheem Nishad, and BSP has fielded Udraj Verma.

Since Independence, Sultanpur has seen MPs from several parties and no single party has had an outright dominance on the seat. Congress has won eight times in Sultanpur, while BSP has won twice and BJP has secured victory four times.

The BJP is contesting the elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the local parties while Congress and Samajwadi Party are united in the fight as part of the INDIA bloc and BSP is going solo in the elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the winner by securing the majority of seats available. Of 80 seats, the BJP won 62, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats.

The counting of the votes for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held on June 4.