Such heinous crimes cannot continue to remain unchecked: K Kavitha on Ujjain minor rape incident

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Thursday termed the rape of a 12-year-old minor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain as a heart-wrenching incident and emphasised the need for decisive action against such horrific crimes.

BRS leader K Kavitha called for stringent actions to be taken against those responsible for this appalling incident.

Taking to X (former Twitter), BRS MLC K Kavitha said, "The news of the brutal rape of a 12-year-old in Ujjain is heart-wrenching. Such heinous crimes cannot continue to remain unchecked, stricter and stronger action against the perpetrators must be initiated at the earliest. Building and providing safe space to women is our collective responsibility as a society and every citizen must be reminded of their duty towards humanity."

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday evening informed that the accused in the Ujjain minor rape incident has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Bharat Soni, a resident of Ujjain district.

"Accused will face the strict punishment for his actions," CM Chouhan told reporters.

CM Chouhan further emphasized the commitment to ensuring that justice will be served in this case, and said, "The accused will be given the strictest punishment. We will leave no stone unturned in getting him punished."He further stated that he was monitoring the situation closely every hour."

"The victim is my daughter, the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will take care of her," CM Chouhan added.

Meanwhile, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said, "There is an accused in the rape case. Another auto driver will also face a case for not informing the police about the incident. Since the victim did not disclose the crime scene initially, we were taking the accused for a recreation of the crime scene. During this, the accused tried to escape and got injured, along with one of our police officers. Both of them have been provided with medical assistance."

Earlier, Ujjain SP said that the incident was reported within the jurisdiction of the Mahakal police station on September 25.