Studying cardiac arrests in youth post COVID: Min

NEW DELHI: Sudden deaths have been reported in some young people after coronavirus infection but sufficient evidence was not available to confirm the cause, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was conducting three different studies to ascertain the facts regarding rising cases of cardiac arrest after the pandemic, he said in response to a question.

A multi-centric matched case-control study on factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18 to 45 in India was ongoing at around 40 hospitals/research centres, while a Multi-centric hospital-based matched case-control study was under way at around 30 COVID clinical registry hospitals to determine the effect of the vaccine on thrombotic events among the population aged 18 to 45 in 2022.

Besides, another study for establishing the cause of sudden unexplained deaths in young people through virtual and physical autopsy is also going on, he said.

To address the health issues related to cardiovascular disease, the Centre’s Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to states and Union Territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

Cardiovascular disease is an integral part of NP-NCD. The programme includes strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, population-based screening of the population in the 30-year and above age group under the Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre, early diagnosis, and management and referral to an appropriate level of health care facility.

Under NP-NCD, 724 district non-communicable disease clinics, 210 district cardiac care units, 326 district day care centres and 6,110 community health centre non-communicable disease clinics have been set up.

Cardiovascular disease patients are getting treatment at various facilities, including medical colleges, central institutes such as AIIMS, and central and private sector hospitals, Mandaviya said.

Affordable medicines and reliable implants for treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals/institutions to make available cardiovascular drugs at a substantial discount.