Begin typing your search...

Student sodomised by senior hostel mate in renowned Gwalior school

The 12-year-old victim and the accused, who is Class IX, are minors and stay in the school's hostel, as per police.

ByPTIPTI|14 July 2024 5:20 PM GMT
Student sodomised by senior hostel mate in renowned Gwalior school
X

Representative Image

GWALIOR: A Class VII student of a renowned school in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly sodomised by a senior schoolmate, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in the washroom of the health centre on the premises of the school, he added.

On the complaint of the school's principal, the accused was charged under various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma told reporters.

The 12-year-old victim and the accused, who is Class IX, are minors and stay in the school's hostel, as per police.

The school management has not issued any statement on the incident.

Gwalior schoolClass VII studentalleged sodomysenior schoolmatepolice officialMadhya Pradesh
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick