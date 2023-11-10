Strongest bilateral partnership ever, says Blinken as 2+2 dialogue begins

NEW DELHI: As the fifth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue begins in New Delhi, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described the partnership between the two countries as the "strongest ever."

"It is always wonderful to be here in India. We are building a remarkable year of engagement...We have not only the strongest bilateral partnership we've ever had, but also a regional one, and indeed, a global one that was further evidenced by India's leadership for the G20 this year," Blinken said.

"We have a lot to do, including with our defence colleagues. I think it's further evidence of our resolute focus for the United States on the Indo-Pacific, our region for the future; the future is actually now, and we're building it together with India," he added.

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and said that this visit (of Secretary Blinken) has a particular significance as a follow-up would be done on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June visit and President Biden's September visit.

"So Secretary Antony Blinken, let me welcome you, this is your third visit this year...This visit (of Secretary Blinken) has particular significance because we need to follow up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June visit and President Biden's September visit. This is a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, so we take a broader view of what we are doing" the External Affairs Minister said. Jaishankar also mentioned about the G20 Summit that took place under India's chairmanship in September at Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital.

"We had a very successful G20 Summit in September, and I do want to thank you, the US government, and President Biden on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, because I think without the strong support which the US gave us, I don't think we would have gotten the consensus and the outcomes that we did. So I think it's important that I mention that," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said that a broader view of what the nations are doing when it comes to bilateral partnership would be taken up.

"As QUAD members, we will discuss the Indo-Pacific, and finally, we will look at the global regional issues and what is happening in West Asia and the Middle East, as it is a big concern right now. I look forward to discussing those and other issues with you," he added.

The dialogue will provide a platform for top-level discussions between the US and India, addressing critical bilateral and global matters, with special emphasis on developments unfolding in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a diplomatic summit held every year since 2018, with the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister representing India the Secretary of State, and the Secretary of Defence representing the United States.

The discussions centre on common issues of concern between the two countries.