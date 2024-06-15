Strained Tides: Modi Meets Trudeau Amid India-Canada Tensions

ITALY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief interaction with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, against the backdrop of escalating India-Canada tensions over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

During the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, Modi also had a separate conversation with US President Joe Biden, which came nearly seven months after allegations surfaced of an Indian connection to a foiled assassination plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Following the meeting with Biden, Modi stated that India and the US will continue to collaborate for the greater global welfare.