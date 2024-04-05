Stop Vijayan from attacking Rahul, 'paying obeisance' to PM Modi, Congress urges Yechury

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress's Kerala unit on Friday urged CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to rein in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he is constantly attacking their party leader Rahul Gandhi but "paying obeisance" to PM Narendra Modi.

Congress' acting state chief M.M. Hassan said while the CPI-M, through its poll manifesto, has come out with programmes to strengthen the INDIA bloc, this does not seem applicable to Vijayan.

"Vijayan is working against the views of the CPI-M as he is doing everything which will help the BJP. He is constantly attacking Rahul Gandhi and paying obeisance to Modi. It’s high time that Yechury intervenes and reins in Vijayan," he said.

"It’s come to a stage where Vijayan doesn’t wish the INDIA bloc to come to power as he wants the BJP to retain office. This is because Vijayan has about half a dozen cases against him and he knows he can be safe only if the BJP is in power," Hassan alleged.

Hitting out at the Kerala Chief Minister for "spreading lies" against Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader said that Vijayan claims that Rahul Gandhi has not spoken against the CAA,"but the truth is Rahul has 18 cases in various states because he protested and spoke against CAA".

"Vijayan revels in spreading lies against Rahul," he added.

Hassan also said that the CPI-M's poll manifesto is clear on issues, "but Vijayan moves in the opposite direction as one saw in the budget of his government".

"While the manifesto is clear on the higher education system, Vijayan took an opposite stand by batting for foreign universities. Likewise, while the manifesto describes the UAPA as a draconian law, Vijayan is using that against people," he added.