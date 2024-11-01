Steps taken to retain Pondy's reputation as peaceful union territory, says CM

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday said that the territorial government has taken steps to retain Puducherry's reputation as a peaceful union territory.

Participating at the celebrations of 71st Liberation (De facto merger) Day of Puducherry after unfurling the tricolour at the Gandhi Thidal here, he said that as a result of steps taken by the government to maintian law and order, "the occurrence of crimes has declined in Puducherry".

He further said the "number of road accidents has also considerably come down." The chief minister who detailed the steps taken by the government in the implementation of various schemes to benefit all sections of people also said that they had reached straight to the beneficiaries. "Puducherry has thus emerged as a model union territory for other states".

He also stated that 16 government departments here were implementing 142 welfare schemes ensuring a direct benefit transfer system to the beneficiaries. More than 98 per cent of the beneficiaries' bank accounts were linked to their Aadhaar cards.

A total of Rs 796.82 crore was disbursed under the welfare schemes to the beneficiaries during 2023-2024 financial year through their bank accounts under DBT mode, he said.

Rangasamy also said that ever since his government assumed office, Rs 124.76 crore had been extended to the students belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to enhance their education standards.

"My government is focusing its attention on the development of all sectors with the cooperation of the people," he said, seeking continued support of the people so that there could be still greater development.

The chief minister inspected a guard of honour presented by the police.

Contingents of police, Home Guards, Fire Service personnel, members of the NCC and students of various schools participated in the march past. Cultural programmes presented by members of various institutions added to the glitter of the celebration despite intermittent rain.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, ministers, legislators and officials were among those present.

The chief minister later inaugurated a photo exhibition on the 'History of Puducherry' on the premises of the Municipal office. He also hoisted the tricolour on the premises of the Assembly.

The Liberation Day was celebrated in the outlying regions of Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe, official sources said. The administration had declared a holiday on Friday for all government offices and educational institutions to mark the celebrations.

Puducherry and the outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam became part of Indian Union as a result of the referendum held in the Kizhoor village near here on October 18, 1954.

A treaty of cession was signed between the then French and Indian governments transferring power to Indian government on November 1, 1954. The 'de jure' transfer of power took place on August 16, 1962. The first election to constitute a legislative Assembly was held in 1963. Puducherry has been a union terriotry since the merger.