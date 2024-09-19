Begin typing your search...

    Step in, stop BJP leaders issuing death threat to Rahul: Cong MP to PM Modi

    “The BJP has bared its hate-filled fangs again with its leaders publicly threatening the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with death,” said Jothimani

    ByDTNEXT Bureau|19 Sep 2024 8:26 AM GMT
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Congress MP S Jothimani

    CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi must immediately stop his party leaders from publicly threatening Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, insisted Congress MP S Jothimani on Thursday.

    “The BJP has bared its hate-filled fangs again with its leaders publicly threatening the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with death. While this is routine for the BJP, given the fact that he comes from a family of martyrs who suffered political killings, this is particularly unconscionable,” said Jothimani, in a message posted on her social media page.

    Terming the silence of the BJP top brass, led by PM Modi, on the violent speech issue deafening, Jothimani said, “We cannot look away from this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must act immediately. It is more alarming that this hate-filled rhetoric is not being spewed by just anyone - they're political leaders that the BJP has entrusted with power. They have been platformed to sway the masses towards violence, with full immunity,” Jothimani added.

    Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongressS Jothimani
    DTNEXT Bureau

