"Stay vigilant and exercise caution": India advises citizens travelling to UK amid riots

LONDON: In the wake of violent riots in several parts of the United Kingdom, the Indian High Commission in the UK has advised Indian travelers to exercise due caution and stay vigilant while coming here.

This comes as intense riots have gripped the UK, after the death of three children in Southport, northwest England last week.

The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation, the release stated.

It has also advised Indian citizens to follow local news and advisories to avoid areas where protests are underway.

"Indian travelers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while traveling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway," the advisory read.

The Indian mission has also provided contact details for Indian citizens in case of emergencies.

"In case of an emergency, the High Commission of India may be contacted as per details below: High Commission of India, London: Address: India House, Aldwych, London WC2B 4NA, Phone: +44 (0) 20 7836 9147, Email: inf.london@mea.gov.in," it stated.

UK is struggling with the greatest social unrest it has seen in years after the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport.

Several rioters on Sunday set fire to and broke into hotels designed to house asylum seekers in northern England, CNN reported.

The far-right has been accused of inciting anti-Muslim and anti-immigration demonstrations by disseminating a surge of misinformation, including the allegation that the assailant was a Muslim immigrant.

However, the police has confirmed that the suspect was born in Britain.

Local officials said that demonstrators in Tamworth injured one police officer by throwing projectiles, smashing windows, and starting fires.

Meanwhile, police in Rotherham reported that demonstrators broke windows, flung wooden planks, attacked policemen with fire extinguishers and set fire to other objects in an attempt to enter the premises.

Just weeks after taking office, Keir Starmer's Labour government faces a formidable battle from the violent upheaval, which is the worst since the 2011 riots.

In reaction to recent attacks, the UK Home Office declared on Sunday that mosques would receive "greater protection with new emergency security" in the country.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, condemned the protests and termed "violent thuggery" by the far right.

In his video message on X, he issued a stern warning to those involved in the recent violence and riots and emphasized that the full force of the law would be brought to bear on individuals who participated in the violence, whether directly or indirectly.