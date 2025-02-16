Stampede at railway station highlights 'failure' of railways, 'insensitivity' of govt: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday accused the government of attempting to hide the truth about the deaths in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, and said it has once again highlighted the "failure" of the Railways and the "insensitivity" of the government.

As many as 18 people lost their lives in a stampede overnight at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Condoling the death of people in the incident, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it was extremely shameful and condemnable that the Modi government was attempting to "hide the truth" about the deaths.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said better arrangements should have been made at the station in view of the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

"This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Better arrangements should have been made at the station in view of the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"The government and the administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence," he also said.

Gandhi said the news of several people dying and many getting injured in the stampede is extremely sad and distressing.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, the news of many people dying in the stampede is extremely painful. The videos coming from the station are extremely heartbreaking, he said.

"The attempt by the Narendra Modi government to hide the truth about the deaths at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely shameful and condemnable. We demand that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured," Kharge said while expressing condolences to the families of the dead.

He also called for better health facilities should be provided to the injured.

AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said the stampede is shocking and deeply tragic.

"The visuals that have come out are scary, and point to a massive calamity. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"This kind of a disaster taking place in the national capital, under the direct watch of the Central Government, shows the government is utterly incompetent and is only capable of PR, not actual management," he alleged.

The government has again tried to downplay the situation, he claimed, demanding when will we know the exact figures of the dead and injured.

"Why were crowd control measures not in place? Why did the railways not run special trains when they knew this crowd was to be anticipated in light of the Mahakumbh?" Venugopal said in a post on X.