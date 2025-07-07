Sri Lankan Navy rescues 4 Indian fishermen stranded at sea

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Navy rescued four Indian fishermen, who went missing at sea, from a distressed fishing boat off the western coast, an official statement said on Monday.

The fishermen were rescued on Sunday following a coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) launched by the Sri Lankan Navy after being alerted by the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, said an official statement released by the Sri Lankan Navy.

MRCC alerted the Sri Lankan Navy about an Indian fishing boat that went missing on June 29 due to adverse weather conditions and lost all communication links.

"The operation made way for the rescue of four Indian fishermen, who were stranded off Chilaw after their fishing boat encountered distress at sea," the statement said.

The fishermen who hail from Minicoy Island in India were safely brought to Dikowita harbour, where the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard provided essential support.

"This marks the second successful rescue of Indian fishermen by the Navy in collaboration with the MRCC, Colombo, within just two weeks," the statement added.

The Navy said that the fishermen were later handed over to the Wattala Police Station for further procedures.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering the island nation's territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.