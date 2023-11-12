"Spread message of love, brotherhood, harmony": President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Diwali and said that people of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony. 'My heartiest wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Diwali!" President Murmu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony," President Murmu said in the letter posted on X. She further said that one lamp can light up many others.

"People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony. This festival is a symbol of kindness, positivity and prosperity. The festival of Deepawali illuminates our conscience and inspires us to work for the welfare of humanity. One lamp can light up many others. In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them," Murmu said.

Warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/Eh5ureqiRa — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 12, 2023

The President asked everyone to celebrate the festival of lights safely and take a pledge for nation-building by contributing to the conservation of the environment.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Deepawali. In his message, the Prime Minister wished that this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.