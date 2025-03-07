Special trains to clear extra rush for Holi festival announced; check details

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified the running of the following special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Holi festival.

1. Train no 08549/08550 Visakhapatnam – SMVT Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Express special (via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai) will leave Visakhapatnam at 3.30 pm on March 9, 16 and 23 (Sundays) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 pm, the following day (3 Services).

2. Train no 08550 SMVT Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Express Special (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on March 10, 17 and 24 (Mondays) and reach Visakhapatnam at 12.30 pm, the following day (3 Services).

Also, South Western Railway has notified the operation of a pair of special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Holi festival.

3. Train No. 06541/06542 SMVT Bengaluru – Santragachi - SMVT Bengaluru Express Specials (via Jolarpettai & Katpadi) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on March 11 and 15 (Tuesday & Saturday) and reach Santragachi at 6.00 am, the third day (2 Services).

4. Train No. 06542 Santragachi - SMVT Bengaluru Express Special (via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) will leave Santragachi at 12.10 pm on March 13 and 17 (Thursday & Monday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8.10 pm, the following day (2 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway said.