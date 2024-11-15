Special trains to be operated for Sabarimala season to clear passenger rush, check details

CHENNAI: Sabarimala special trains would be operated in Moula Ali – Kollam – Moula Ali (Hyderabad) & Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh)– Kollam – Machilipatnam sectors to clear extra rush of passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train no 07143 Moula Ali – Kollam special will leave Moula Ali at 11.30 am on November 22 & 29 (Fridays) and reach Kollam at 7.00 pm, the next day (two services). In return direction train no 07144 Kollam – Moula Ali special will leave Kollam at 02.30 am on November 24 & December 1 (Sundays) and reach Moula Ali at 10.00 am, the next day (two services).

Coach composition will be of one AC first class coach, one AC two tier coach, five AC three tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van.

2.Train no 07145 Machilipatnam – Kollam special will leave Machilipatnam at 3.15 pm on November 18 & 25 (Mondays) and reach Kollam at 9.20 pm, the next day (two services). In return direction train no 07146 Kollam – Machilipatnam Special will leave Kollam at 02.30 am on November 20 and 27 (Wednesdays) and reach Machilipatnam at 07.00 am, the next day (two services).

Coach composition will be of one AC first class cum AC two tier coach, two AC two tier coaches, three AC three tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.

The trains will have stoppages at Katpadi, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. Advance reservation for the special trains will open shortly from Southern Railway end, added the statement.