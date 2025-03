Special trains between Danapur and SMVT Bengaluru extended due to summer rush

CHENNAI: East Central Railway has notified the extension of special train services to clear extra passengers rush during summer season with the existing timings and stoppages

1. Train No 03251 Danapur - SMVT Bengaluru Bi Weekly Special, running via Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai on Sundays and Mondays will be extended to run from March 23 to May 26 (20 services).

2. Train No 03252 SMVT Bengaluru - Danapur Bi-Weekly Special, running via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be extended to run from March 25 to May 28 (20 services)

3. Train No 03259 Danapur - SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special, running via Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai on Tuesdays will be extended to run from March 25 to May 27 (10 services)

4. Train No 03260 Bengaluru - Danapur Weekly Special, running via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur on Thursdays will be extended to run from March 27 to May 29 (10 services), a release issued by Southern Railway said.