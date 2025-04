Special trains between Assam - Bengaluru announced for summer season; check details

CHENNAI: North Frontier Railway has notified for special trains between Assam - Bengaluru sector to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Accordingly, Train No. 05952 New Tinsukia - SMVT Bengaluru Special via Perambur, Katpadi & Jolarpettai will leave New Tinsukia at 6.45 pm on Thursdays from 17 April to 26 June and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 09.00 am, the fourth day (11 Services)

In return direction Train No. 05951 SMVT Bengaluru - New Tinsukia Special via Jolarpettai, Katpadi & Perambur will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 11.20 pm on Sundays from 20 April to 29 June and reach New Tinsukia at 1.50 pm, the fourth day (11 Services)

Coach Composition: 20- sleeper class coaches & 2- luggage cum brake van