    Ernakulam - Velankanni Express special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 11.50 pm on May 14, 21, 28 and June 4 (Wednesdays) and reach Velankanni at 03.15 pm on the next day (4 services)

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 May 2025 5:10 PM IST
    Special trains announced between Ernakulam and Velankanni; check details
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the operation of the special trains to manage the extra rush the during summer season.

    Train no. 06061 Ernakulam - Velankanni Express special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 11.50 pm on May 14, 21, 28 and June 4 (Wednesdays) and reach Velankanni at 03.15 pm on the next day (4 services).

    Train 06062 Velankanni - Ernakulam Express special will leave Velankanni at 06.40 pm on May 15, 22, 29 and June 5 (Thursdays) and reach Ernakulam Jn at 11.55 am on the next day (4 services).

