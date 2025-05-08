Special trains announced between Ernakulam and Velankanni; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the operation of the special trains to manage the extra rush the during summer season.

Train no. 06061 Ernakulam - Velankanni Express special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 11.50 pm on May 14, 21, 28 and June 4 (Wednesdays) and reach Velankanni at 03.15 pm on the next day (4 services).

Train 06062 Velankanni - Ernakulam Express special will leave Velankanni at 06.40 pm on May 15, 22, 29 and June 5 (Thursdays) and reach Ernakulam Jn at 11.55 am on the next day (4 services).