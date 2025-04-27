Special summer trains announced between Bengaluru and Kanpur; check details

CHENNAI: North Central Railway has notified the operation of the following special trains between Kanpur Central and SMVT Bengaluru to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train No 04131 Kanpur Central - SMVT Bengaluru Special via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai will leave Kanpur Central at 7.50 pm on April 27; May 4, 11, 18 and 25; and June 1 (Sundays), and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 6.30 pm, on the third day (6 Services)

In the return direction, Train No 04132 SMVT Bengaluru - Kanpur Central Special via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, and Perambur will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 7.10 am on April 30; May 7, 14, 21 and 28; and June 4 (Wednesdays), and reach Kanpur Central at 2 am, on the third day (6 Services)

The coach composition of these trains will be 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 2- AC Three Tier Coaches, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 6- General Second Class Coaches, 2- Second Class coaches (disabled-friendly), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.