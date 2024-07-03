Special restaurant, playing field, bathing area for elephants in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Forest Department has rolled out extensive facilities including a kitchen, restaurant, night shelter, bathing area, and a playing field for elephants at the Kumki Elephant Training Centre in Kumarkhunti. Opened on March 6, the centre now hosts six elephants: Mama, Chandu, Uma, Kartik, Master Jaga, and Shankar.

Thirteen mahouts and assistant mahouts from Odisha and Assam are caring for these gentle giants. The young pachyderms, separated from their herds, are undergoing training to manage human-elephant conflicts by driving away wild herds.

The elephants have been sourced from various forest areas in Odisha, including Similipal and Kapilas, according to Sarat Chandra Behera, Divisional Forest Officer of Chandaka wildlife division.

To provide effective training, the centre has established numerous specialised amenities, including a designated restaurant for the elephants. Mornings start with a brisk walk and breakfast of bananas, coconuts, and other nutritious foods.

Post-breakfast, they engage in training activities until lunchtime, followed by an hour-long bath and a hearty lunch prepared in a special kitchen. Afternoons are reserved for recreational activities like playing football, and evenings end with the elephants being led to night shelters for close monitoring.