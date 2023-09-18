Special Parl Session: PM Modi urges lawmakers to give maximum time to session

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the special session of Parliament will witness “historic decisions”. The five-day special session of Parliament began at 11 am today.

Before that, addressing media persons outside Parliament, PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building. The session today will be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the building on September 19, the second day of the special session.

"At this time, we all are feeling an atmosphere of enthusiasm and a new confidence in the entire country. At the same time, this session of Parliament is taking place. This session is short, but in terms of time, it is very big. This is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination," he said.

"Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place, we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions will be taken in the new Parliament building," he added. The Prime Minister further urged all the members to contribute effectively in this session, leaving old problems behind and bringing new goods to this new house.

"I urge all the respected MPs that there is a short session. They should spend maximum time here with zeal and enthusiasm,” he said adding there will be "a lot of time to cry later." “Rone dhone ke liye bahut samay hota hai, karte rahiye. There are a few moments in life which fill you with enthusiasm and faith. I look at this short session like that," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Tomorrow, on Ganesh Chaturthi, we will move to the new Parliament. Lord Ganesha is also known as ‘Vighnaharta’, now there will be no obstacles in the development of the country... 'Nirvighna roop se saare sapne saare sankalp Bharat paripoorn karega'...This session of Parliament may be short, but it is historic in scope."

Praising the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, the Prime Minister said that the Shiv Shakti Point has become a new centre of inspiration. "Chandrayaan-3 has hoisted our Tiranga on the Moon. Shiv Shakti Point has become a new centre of inspiration, and Tiranga Point is filling us with pride. Across the world, when such an achievement is made, it is viewed by linking it to modernity, science and technology. When this capability comes before the world, several opportunities and possibilities knock at the doors of India," the prime minister said.

On August 23, India took a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago. India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

On the successful conclusion of the G20 Summit headed by India, the Prime Minister said "India will always be proud that we became the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit and that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20. All this is a signal of India's bright future. 'YashoBhoomi' an international convention centre was also dedicated to the country yesterday," the Prime Minister said.